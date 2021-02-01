Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Decreases By 36.7%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $76.20. 761,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

