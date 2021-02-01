Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Rises By 79.6%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,100 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the December 31st total of 428,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POAI stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.67. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,139.86% and a negative return on equity of 141.81%.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

