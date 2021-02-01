Short Interest in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Decreases By 26.2%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Financial by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 85.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 565,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

RIVE opened at $9.50 on Monday. Riverview Financial has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $88.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

