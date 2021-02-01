Short Interest in SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Expands By 111.0%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 500.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.00. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

SALRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Danske raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.