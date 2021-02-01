Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Declines By 27.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 911.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

