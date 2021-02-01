Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Rises By 61.6%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SKHSY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.77. 25,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sekisui House from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.