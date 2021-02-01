Short Interest in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Decreases By 51.0%

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMICY stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $27.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.02.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

