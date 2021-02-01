Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Increases By 33.6%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 755,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THMO opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 184.36% and a negative return on equity of 495.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

