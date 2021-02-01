Short Interest in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Decreases By 40.6%

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 57,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,585. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $17.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 118,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 965.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 106,269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

