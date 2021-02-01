Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Rises By 140.0%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $16.40 on Monday. TV Asahi has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

