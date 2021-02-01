Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declines By 28.5%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.38. 1,183,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,142. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Unilever by 39,890.8% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 121,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 121,667 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Unilever by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

