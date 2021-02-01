Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Drops By 45.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,800 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 871,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.43 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.93.

