Short Interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Decreases By 55.3%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.72.

Shares of Venator Materials stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. 360,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,851. The company has a market cap of $446.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

