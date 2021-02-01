Short Interest in Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Drops By 27.3%

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,802,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTTV stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 180,785,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,268,621. Viva Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get Viva Entertainment Group alerts:

Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.