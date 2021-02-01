Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Grows By 178.7%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 178.7% from the December 31st total of 810,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

XNET opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $305.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.68. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,665 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 35.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 163.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 300,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

