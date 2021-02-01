SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

SI-BONE stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a market cap of $947.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $971,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,521 shares of company stock worth $4,732,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth about $2,171,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $171,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

