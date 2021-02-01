Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.86 ($42.18).

LIGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

