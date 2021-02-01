Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Silgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $36.43 on Monday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 615,619 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 228,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silgan by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 138,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1,203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 113,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

