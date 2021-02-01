SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 286.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SilverSun Technologies worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNT stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

