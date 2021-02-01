SimpliFi Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,434,000 after buying an additional 592,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,780,000 after buying an additional 601,312 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

