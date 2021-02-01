Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SPXCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SPXCY opened at $113.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $116.39.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

