SIX Price Up 56.2% This Week (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, SIX has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar. One SIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. SIX has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $655,291.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIX Coin Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&. SIX’s official website is six.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

