Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.13

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SVKEF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

