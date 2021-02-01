Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price upped by Cowen from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.02 and a 200 day moving average of $145.58. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $188.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

