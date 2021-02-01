Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Trading 9.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares shot up 9.8% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions traded as high as $186.50 and last traded at $185.79. 5,634,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 2,660,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.25.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

