Smartlands Network (SLT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.08 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Smartlands Network token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $147,104.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00066033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.56 or 0.00879300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.85 or 0.04354997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019911 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

SLT is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network.

Smartlands Network Token Trading

Smartlands Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

