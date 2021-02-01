Smith Salley & Associates Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 755,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 383,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

