Smith Salley & Associates Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $652,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

