Smith Salley & Associates Makes New $702,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

