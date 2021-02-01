Smith Salley & Associates Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $78.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

