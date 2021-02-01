Smith Salley & Associates Sells 805 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Bank of America by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

