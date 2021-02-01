Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.46. 16,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $193.02.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,912 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.