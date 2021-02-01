Sociall 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $166.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Sociall has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Sociall token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a market cap of $176,756.69 and approximately $166.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.62 or 0.00861586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050570 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.28 or 0.04444901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a token. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

