SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Short Interest Update

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 10,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $1,270,151.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 991,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,791,911.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $11,697,113.61. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,594,819. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 36.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 207,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 956.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 120,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after buying an additional 105,602 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWI opened at $16.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10 and a beta of 1.07.

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.