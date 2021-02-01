Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the December 31st total of 44,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of XPL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. 8,808,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

XPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.