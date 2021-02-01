Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 147.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

FINX opened at $45.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $47.96.

