Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.