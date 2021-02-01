Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $125.98 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.