Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $86.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.