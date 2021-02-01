Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $227.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

