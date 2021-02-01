Sonata Capital Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $537.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

