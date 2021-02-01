Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 18,857 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMK opened at $26.39 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43.

