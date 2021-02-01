Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 15.6%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) was up 15.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 34,757,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,613,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRNE shares. B. Riley started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. Research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

