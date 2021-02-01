Soundwatch Capital LLC Invests $344,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,529,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,886,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,352,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.40. 212,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.71.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

