Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Down 52.0% in January

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 907,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of SCEYF remained flat at $$1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.