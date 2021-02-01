Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Buys New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 263,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,328,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 109,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

