Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Takes $16.06 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 264,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,057,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.5% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI stock opened at $61.08 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.