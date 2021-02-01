Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Short Interest Update

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ANFC opened at $4.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Sow Good has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

