S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $317.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

