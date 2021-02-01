SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

